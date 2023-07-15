KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Raised to $15.00 at BTIG Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KREF. Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.07.

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 356.67, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -260.61%.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 245,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,900.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after buying an additional 276,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,164,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

