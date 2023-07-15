Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.97.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.26 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares in the company, valued at $697,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.26 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,533.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

