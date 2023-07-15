Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $187.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.96 and a 200-day moving average of $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $188.93.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,059,922.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

