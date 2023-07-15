Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Nextracker Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

Insider Activity

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

