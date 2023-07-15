Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $365.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.04.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $384.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

