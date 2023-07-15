ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CL King began coverage on ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $118,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,163.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

