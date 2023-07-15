Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $446.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $396.20 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $402.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

