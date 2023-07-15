Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $45.00 at Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CHUY stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $740.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

