Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $942.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $890.00 to $942.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $804.05.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $888.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $792.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.19. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $366.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

