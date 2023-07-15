Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Upgraded to Buy by Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Kintara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. Kintara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). Sell-side analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

