illumin’s (ILLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

ILLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of illumin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

illumin Price Performance

ILLM stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.67. illumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $100.57 million, a PE ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 1.20.

illumin Company Profile

illumin ( NASDAQ:ILLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. illumin had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that illumin will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

