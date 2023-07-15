Mogo’s (MOGO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Mogo from $2.25 to $1.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.81 on Friday. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of Mogo

Mogo ( NASDAQ:MOGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 227.32%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,349,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 196,785 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mogo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 793,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,005 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Mogo by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,078 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 623,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mogo by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

