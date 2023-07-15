Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $26.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $18.35.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 111,674 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 101,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

