Paul A. Lacy Sells 2,500 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.94 and a 1-year high of $146.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 205.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 84.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

