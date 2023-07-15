Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $102,045.57 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $102,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The company had revenue of $137.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

