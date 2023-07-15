The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) EVP Everett Neville Sells 466 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CI stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

