Oded Edelman Sells 1,766 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 732,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 462,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,309,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 857.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 409,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,484,000.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

