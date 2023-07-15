Insider Selling: Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,413,868. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.