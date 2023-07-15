David Day Sells 9,584 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CFO David Day sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $143,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, David Day sold 21,564 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $301,896.00.

On Monday, June 12th, David Day sold 1,213 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $16,339.11.

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Day sold 16,066 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $174,798.08.

Magnite Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $15.20 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magnite by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Magnite by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,676,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,309 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

