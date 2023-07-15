John Dalfonsi Purchases 25,000 Shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Stock

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) Director John Dalfonsi purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at $418,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BranchOut Food Trading Up 0.3 %

BOF stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. BranchOut Food Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

