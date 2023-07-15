Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri Purchases 10,000 Shares

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,551,328 shares in the company, valued at $39,188,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $14.97 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $145,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 33.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

