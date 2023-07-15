Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

TFC stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $553,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

