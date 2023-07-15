Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Sells $219,747.00 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HP Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HP by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 4.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

