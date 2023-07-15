BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 20,756 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,756 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $209,635.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Lisa Eggerton sold 9,581 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $95,810.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $772.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 142.71%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BigCommerce by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

