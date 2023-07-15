Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Chrysty Esperanza Sells 3,150 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Block Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE SQ opened at $75.48 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 2.32.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
