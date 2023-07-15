Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Chrysty Esperanza Sells 3,150 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Block Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE SQ opened at $75.48 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

