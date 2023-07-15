uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $171,729.12 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,313.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pierre Caloz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00.

QURE opened at $10.89 on Friday. uniQure has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QURE. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after buying an additional 72,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

