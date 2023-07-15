Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Benchmark from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.31.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,100 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

