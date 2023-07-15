FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $94,200.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,310,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,796,090.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Wednesday, July 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $112,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.13 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 189,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 267,307 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at about $6,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.