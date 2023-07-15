Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sixt Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SIXGF opened at $128.00 on Friday. Sixt has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.67.
About Sixt
