Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,454.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,084.68.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,066.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,783.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.00 and a one year high of $2,147.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,051,161.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.