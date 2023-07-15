Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Ryan Mcinerney Sells 425 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

