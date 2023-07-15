Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Ryan Mcinerney Sells 425 Shares

Visa Inc. (NYSE:VGet Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $243.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.04. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $244.74. The stock has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

