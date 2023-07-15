Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of PIFYF opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.
About Pine Cliff Energy
