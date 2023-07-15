Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of PIFYF opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

