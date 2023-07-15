BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Increased to $815.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $750.00 to $815.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLK. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $767.15.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $728.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $678.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.48. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

