Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of BDC stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,382,000 after buying an additional 392,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Belden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,494,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Belden by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,318,000 after purchasing an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,487,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

