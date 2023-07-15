Heather L. Hasson Sells 11,347 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $90,889.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,447.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. FIGS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

About FIGS

(Get Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.