Signature Bank (OTCMKTS:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (OTCMKTS:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBNY opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.69. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
