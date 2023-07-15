Signature Bank (OTCMKTS:SBNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (OTCMKTS:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBNY opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.69. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

About Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 473.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

