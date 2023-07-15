Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 22,500 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $90,225.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,159,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,701,219.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brightcove alerts:

On Thursday, July 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $11,730.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $40,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Brightcove stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market cap of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

(Get Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.