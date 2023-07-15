Insider Buying: Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Buys A$89,250.00 in Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.19 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$89,250.00 ($59,500.00).
Anthony (Tony) Kiernan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 18th, Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 35,000 shares of Genesis Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$43,190.00 ($28,793.33).
Genesis Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
About Genesis Minerals
Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie. Genesis Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.
