Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $120.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $101.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a 52 week low of $76.97 and a 52 week high of $115.39.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. Albany International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Albany International by 20.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Albany International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albany International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

