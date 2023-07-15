American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.33.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 229,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 37,962 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 60.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 70,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 26,818 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 599.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

