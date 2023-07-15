UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $86.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.