Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Truist Financial

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Brunswick Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $83.90 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 246.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

