Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Core & Main from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.30.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 17,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $452,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $123,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,472,420 shares of company stock valued at $492,621,553 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after buying an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Core & Main by 58.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

