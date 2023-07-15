CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNP opened at $30.12 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.