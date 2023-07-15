Bank of America Raises Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $58.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Carrier Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.31.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

