Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $177.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $151.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.56.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $85.46 and a 12 month high of $172.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total transaction of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

