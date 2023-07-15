Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,400.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,084.68.

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,055.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,277.00 and a 52 week high of $2,147.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,783.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,292,284 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

