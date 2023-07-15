Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.41. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 273,155 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Institutional Trading of Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $376.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.20 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

