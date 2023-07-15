Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.17. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 972,415 shares changing hands.
Zhihu Trading Down 4.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
