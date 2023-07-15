Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.13

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.13, but opened at $1.17. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 972,415 shares changing hands.

Zhihu Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.77 million for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,795 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

