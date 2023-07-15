Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Gap Up to $23.13

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.13, but opened at $24.02. Pilgrim’s Pride shares last traded at $24.23, with a volume of 290,402 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

